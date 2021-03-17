Who is Hemant Nagrale, new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Outgoing Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswalikar (Right) hands over charge to his successor Hemant Nagrale, at DGP office in Mumbai, on Thursday, January 07, 2021.

The Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra led by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, on Wednesday transferred Mumbai's Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and appointed Hemant Nagrale (IPS) as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed. Param Bir Singh has now been posted as DG Home Guard.

Who is Hemant Nagrale, the new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, holding additional charge of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner and replace Singh, who has been posted to the state Home Guard, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Hemant Nagrale is a 1987 batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer.

Nagrale completed schooling till class 6 in ZP School at Bhadravati, District Chandrapur. Later he attended schooling at Patwardhan High School in Nagpur.

Hemant Nagrale is a graduate in BE (Mechanical). He completed Post Graduation from BRCE Nagpur (now VNIT) in Master of Finance Management (JBIMS, Mumbai).

Medals

Hemant Nagarle has been honoured with following medals in his career so far

President's Police Medal

Vishesh Seva Padak

Internal security plant

Brief achievements of Hemant Nagrale

Hemant Nagrale worked as ASP Rajura in Naxalite affected Chandrapur district during years of his tenure (1989-92).

In Solapur, as DCP (1992-94), Nagrale was instrumental in the construction of a new Commissionerate at Solapur. He successfully controlled the Babri Masjid communal riots in Solapur city in 1992.

During his tenure as SP, Ratnagiri District (1994–1996), he handled the land acquisition problem related to Enron/ Dabol Power Corporation with professional dexterity.

As SP, CID, Crime (1996–1998), Nagrale investigated the MPSC paper leak case, which had spread across many parts of Maharashtra.

Parambir transferred amid Ambani's bomb scare case

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governments move comes in the wake of a series of meetings among the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance leaders.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency in a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai.

Mumbai police officer Waze, arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of city police's crime branch till recently. He was suspended after NIA arrested him in the case.

The latest development follows Monday's talks between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, amid reports that Waze had stage-managed the bomb scare on the instructions of Singh.

The NIA team recovered some "incriminating" documents and electronic evidence such as laptop, iPad and mobile phones from Waze's office, an official of the agency said on Tuesday.

A black Mercedes car, being used by Waze, was also seized from a parking lot near the CSMT station, and Rs 5 lakh in cash, a note-counting machine, two number plates and some clothes were recovered from it, the official added.

