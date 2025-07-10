Who is Harjit Singh 'Laddi', the BKI terrorist and NIA's most wanted, linked to Kapil Sharma’s cafe shooting? Harjit Singh 'Laddi', a Germany-based operative of the banned Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the recent gun attack on comedian Kapil Sharma's café in Surrey, Canada.

New Delhi:

A fresh wave of concern over transnational terrorism has emerged after gunshots were fired at Kap’s Café, a newly opened restaurant in Surrey, Canada, owned by popular comedian Kapil Sharma. While no injuries were reported in the late-night shooting on Wednesday, Indian intelligence agencies are on high alert after Harjit Singh ‘Laddi’, a top Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and one of India’s most wanted terrorists, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Who is Harjit Singh ‘Laddi’? Things to know about one of India's most wanted terrorists:

Harjit Singh ‘Laddi’ is a foreign-based key operative of the banned Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Operating out of Germany, Laddi is considered a critical figure in the group’s overseas coordination network and is believed to play a central role in funding, recruiting, and directing terror operations in India, particularly in Punjab. He is accused of masterminding several targeted killings, including the assassination of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024, and is also linked to multiple armed attacks on right-wing leaders. His activities reportedly include the provision of arms, financial support, and communication logistics to ground operatives across Indian cities. Laddi is believed to operate under the directives of Wadhawa Singh Babbar, the Pakistan-based chief of BKI. Indian security agencies say he is part of a wider transnational network aimed at destabilising Punjab through terror strikes, while leveraging safe havens in Europe for operational freedom. Despite his overseas base, Laddi maintains direct control over operatives within India, highlighting the global span of BKI’s radical agenda. India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Laddi among its most wanted fugitives and announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for credible information leading to his arrest. He is considered a high-value target in India’s counter-terrorism efforts.

Alleged motive behind Kapil Sharma's café attack

As per early reports, Laddi has claimed that the attack on Kapil Sharma’s café was in retaliation for certain remarks allegedly made by the comedian. While authorities are still verifying the nature of the threat, the incident underlines growing fears about the reach of Khalistani extremists into Indian diaspora communities abroad.

The attack and its claimed linkage to Harjit Singh Laddi have sparked renewed concerns about India’s long-standing battle against Khalistani terror networks operating with global footprints and a major presence in Canada.

