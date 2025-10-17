Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? The IPS officer who allegedly had over Rs 7cr cash, luxury cars and watches

Move over, Bollywood celebrities—Punjab’s DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar might just give you a run for your money! Arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting an Rs 8 lakh bribe, Bhullar's luxury-loaded lifestyle has stunned investigators, with recent raids uncovering a fortune that looks more like a film set than a cop’s home.
Caught red-handed: 'Sewa-Paani' racket blown open
Bhullar was caught red-handed during a CBI sting operation, following a complaint by a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. The businessman alleged that the DIG demanded recurring “monthly payments” (nicknamed sewa-paani) to "settle" an FIR from 2023 and keep the police off his back.
The officer was picked up from his Mohali office and produced before a CBI court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody till October 31. Representing him, Advocate H.S. Dhanoa confirmed the order, while Bhullar, with surprising optimism, told reporters: “The court will give justice.”
From badge to billionaire: CBI recovers Rs 7.5 crore, gold, guns and more
The CBI didn't just stop at the arrest—they dug deeper. And what they found could rival any luxury influencer's Instagram reel:
From DIG Bhullar's Chandigarh residence:
- Rs 7.5 crore in cash (up from initial reports of Rs 5 crore)
- 2.5 kg gold jewellery
- 26 luxury watches, including Rolex and Rado
- Documents for 50+ properties in family and benami names
- Locker keys, multiple bank accounts
- 4 firearms with 100 live cartridges
From his farmhouse in Samrala:
- 108 bottles of imported liquor
- Rs 5.7 lakh in cash
- 17 more live cartridges
The middleman and the money trail
The CBI also nabbed Bhullar’s alleged middleman, Kirshanu, from whose residence they recovered:
- Rs 21 lakh in cash
- Several documents are believed to be incriminating
Officials believe this was part of a long-running extortion racket, disguised under the term sewa-paani, where businessmen paid monthly "protection" money to avoid police harassment.
Family Ties, political links and a public fall
Bhullar isn’t your average police officer. He’s the son of former Punjab DGP Mahal Singh Bhullar and brother of ex-Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Bhullar. Once seen as a low-profile but effective officer, he led SIT probes in high-profile drug cases—including the one involving SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
But now, the headlines aren’t about his investigations—they’re about his inventory of indulgence.
From cop to cuffs: What's next?
With mountains of cash, weapons, gold, and imported liquor recovered, the CBI says the investigation is still unfolding. Sources say they’re now tracking the ownership trail of the 50+ properties and assessing possible benami links.
For now, DIG Bhullar sits in judicial custody—stripped of badge, but still surrounded by questions.