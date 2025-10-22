Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar blacklisted and denied entry into India Francesca Orsini is an Italian scholar who has an expertise in South Asian literature, particularly in Hindi and Urdu. Orsini has also studied at the Central Institute of Hindi and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

Francesca Orsini, a United Kingdom-based scholar, was deported from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday shortly after she arrived from Hong Kong over alleged violation of visa conditions. Orsini is a scholar of Hindi and a professor who is associated with the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London.

Quoting a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), news agency PTI reported that Orsini has been on the government's 'black list' since March this year for violation of visa conditions. "Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa, but she has been violating visa conditions," the source said, adding that it is a "standard global practice that if a person is found violating visa conditions, he or she can be black listed."

Who is Francesca Orsini?

Orsini is an Italian scholar who has an expertise in South Asian literature, particularly in Hindi and Urdu. Orsini, who is an undergraduate in Hindi from the Venice University in Italy, has also studied at the Central Institute of Hindi and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Later, she went to the SOAS at the University of London to purse her PhD. Currently, she is a professor at the SOAS.

Orsini, who is married to English Japanologist Peter Kornicki, has dedicated much of her life in studying the Hindi language and has written multiple books on the South Asian culture such as Multilingual Literary Culture and World Literature, Print and Pleasure: Popular Literature and Entertaining Fictions in Colonial North India and The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.

Orsini is a frequent visitor to India and last travelled to the country in October 2024. "She was visiting India for a number of purposes, including research and meeting a Hindi woman novelist, but she was not planning to attend any academic event or seminar," Kornicki said, as quoted by The Print.

Centre faces criticism for Orsini's deportation

Historian Ramachandra Guha has criticised the Centre for Osini's deportation. In an X post, he said deporting Orini without a reason shows that the government is "insecure, paranoid, and even stupid". "Professor Francesca Orsini is a great scholar of Indian literature, whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage," he said.

Historian and novelist Mukul Kesavan also took a dig at the Centre and its "visceral hostility" to scholars and scholarship is "something to behold". "A government ideologically committed to Hindi has banned Francesca Orsini. You can’t make this up," Kesavan posted on X.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose said has called Orsini's deportation 'shocking' and said that the central government is "destroying the open-minded scholarship and excellence India has always stood for". "Francesca Orsini is a world renowned scholar of South Asian literature and Hindi who has been deported despite her valid visa," Ghose posted on X.