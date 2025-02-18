Who is Elizabeth Colburn and why is her husband, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, facing political turmoil? The controversy surrounding Elizabeth Colburn has become a major political flashpoint in Assam, with the BJP alleging links to Pakistan’s ISI and the Congress dismissing it as an election-driven smear campaign.

A major political controversy is unfolding in Assam, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi at its centre. His wife, Elizabeth Colburn (now Elizabeth Gogoi), has come under scrutiny following allegations from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claims that she has links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The controversy has ignited a political storm, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress trading accusations. But who is Elizabeth Colburn, and why is she making headlines?

Background and education

Elizabeth Colburn was born in the United Kingdom and has a strong academic background in international affairs. She holds a Master's in International Political Economy from the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE). Her career has largely revolved around climate policy and development initiatives.

Marriage to Gaurav Gogoi

Elizabeth married Gaurav Gogoi in 2013. Her husband, a prominent Congress leader, is the son of the late Tarun Gogoi, a former Chief Minister of Assam. Since their marriage, she has maintained a low profile in political circles, focusing instead on her professional commitments.

Professional career and allegations

Elizabeth Colburn has built her career in the field of climate policy. She worked with the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) between March 2011 and January 2015, coordinating programs in India and Nepal. However, what has drawn scrutiny is her reported work in Pakistan during this period.

The BJP, led by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, has questioned Colburn’s association with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national who served as an advisor to the Pakistan Planning Commission. He was also the Director for Asia at CDKN from 2009 to 2016. Sarma has alleged that CDKN was a front for the ISI and that Colburn’s work in Pakistan raises national security concerns.

BJP’s allegations and SIT probe

The controversy escalated when Sarma shared a 2015 photograph of Gaurav Gogoi meeting then Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Sarma questioned why an Indian MP was engaging with Pakistani officials at a time when he was not even part of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs.

Sarma has further claimed that Colburn visited Pakistan even after her marriage to Gogoi, fueling suspicions about her ties. In response, the Assam government is considering setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe her travel history, passport, and visa details.

Congress' response

Gaurav Gogoi has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, calling them “laughable.” He has accused the BJP of diverting attention from corruption allegations against the Assam government. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has also rejected the claims, calling them an “atrocious smear campaign.”

Gogoi has vowed to take legal action against BJP leaders who are attempting to defame his family. He argues that the controversy is a deliberate distraction ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

Legal action against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

While the Assam Cabinet has not filed any charges against Colburn or Gogoi, an FIR has been registered against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Assam government has accused Sheikh of attempting to disrupt communal harmony and compromise national security through his social media activity.

The controversy surrounding Elizabeth Colburn has quickly become a key political battleground between the BJP and Congress in Assam. While the BJP insists on an in-depth investigation into her alleged links with Pakistan, the Congress sees this as a baseless attack on Gaurav Gogoi ahead of crucial elections. As the investigation unfolds, this issue is likely to remain in the political spotlight for months to come.