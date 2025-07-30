Who is Daya Nayak? 'Encounter specialist' appointed Mumbai ACP hours before retirement Daya Nayak, originally from Udupi in Karnataka, began his journey in Mumbai working as a tea stall helper before joining the police force in 1995.

Mumbai Police officer Daya Nayak, widely known as an "encounter specialist" for his role in tackling organised crime during the 1990s, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Tuesday, on the eve of his retirement from the force. The promotion was announced alongside three other senior police inspectors by an order from the Maharashtra home department.

Nayak, who is currently attached to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has long been a controversial yet high-profile figure within Mumbai’s law enforcement circles. Senior inspectors Jeevan Kharat, Deepak Dalvi and Pandurang Pawar were also elevated to the ACP rank.

Who is Daya Nayak?

A native of Udupi in Karnataka, Nayak began his life in Mumbai as a tea stall helper before joining the police force in 1995.

Rose to prominence in the late 1990s for his role in Mumbai’s "encounter squad", credited with gunning down over 80 gangsters, including figures like Vinod Matkar, Rafik Dabba, Sadik Kalia and operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Featured in popular culture, with a Bollywood film loosely based on his career.

Faced a major setback in 2006 when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked him in a disproportionate assets case, allegedly linked to a school he built in his mother's name. He was arrested but later acquitted due to lack of evidence.

He was suspended from duty for six years before being reinstated in 2024.

Nayak played a crucial role in the 2021 Ambani security scare investigation involving gelatin sticks planted outside the industrialist's Carmichael Road residence. This led to the exposure of the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Served with both the Mumbai Crime Branch and Maharashtra ATS during his career.

Despite legal troubles, his fieldwork earned him recognition within sections of the police force and government.

