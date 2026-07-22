Who is Anurag Jain, the newly-appointed NITI Aayog CEO appointed by central government?

New Delhi:

The central government on Wednesday appointed Anurag Jain as the new NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of two years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) confirmed the appointment through an official order.

Jain joins a newly constituted leadership team which has former Chief Economic Adviser Ashok Kumar Lahiri as the Vice Chairman. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Anurag Jain, IAS (MP:89) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, till his approved tenure of extension in service and thereafter, for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the same terms and conditions as were applicable to his predecessor," the statement from the Secretary of ACC & Establishment Officer Manisha Saxena read.

Who is Anurag Jain? Know about him here

Jain is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He has a wealth of administrative experience under his belt, having been in several crucial roles for almost four decades. His CV includes his work with the central government and also with the state government in Madhya Pradesh.

During his career, he has overseen several industrial policies, infrastructure development projects, governance reforms and investment promotion. Jain will serve as the CEO of NITI Aayog for a period of two years from the date he assumes office. He was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh on October 3, 2024. He was granted a one-year extension in 2025 after his retirement. His tenure was extended for a year and is scheduled to conclude on August 31, 2026.

Govt. recently appointed Ashok Lahiri as vice-chair

Meanwhile, the government welcomed BJP MLA from Bengal, Ashok Lahiri, as the new NITI Aayog vice chairman and also appointed several full-time members of the think tank body in April this year.

"The Government has reconstituted the NITI Aayog. My best wishes to Shri Ashok Kumar Lahiri Ji on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Shri Rajiv Gauba Ji, Prof. K. V. Raju Ji, Prof. Gobardhan Das Ji, Prof. Abhay Karandikar Ji and Dr M. Srinivas Ji on becoming Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog. Wishing all of them a productive and impactful tenure ahead," Modi had written then.

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