Who designed 'Operation Sindoor' logo? Meet Armymen behind the powerful design Operation Sindoor: Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22.

A simple yet powerful symbol of India's military response against terrorism has been imprinted in everyone's mind. The now-iconic Operation Sindoor logo, which has captured the imagination of millions of people across the country, was not the work of marketing experts or design agencies, but was designed by two Indian Army officers.

India had launched retaliatory precision strikes on Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22.

'Operation Sindoor' logo

Shortly after India decimated nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with precision strikes, the Indian Army's social media handles carried a poignant message with a poster that has now become a defining image of Operation Sindoor.

The design prominently displays the operation's name in bold block letters, with one of the 'O' creatively shaped like a bowl of red sindoor (vermillion). The overflowing sindoor symbolises the grief of widowed women, particularly Hindu widows, for whom sindoor traditionally signifies marriage, who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the name Operation Sindoor, selecting it to capture the deep emotional impact of the Pahalgam massacre, particularly the suffering of the widows who lost their husbands in the attack.

Shortly after, the Indian Army's social media handles carried a message with a poster. Along with the message "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" the Indian Army's 1.51 am X post carried the poster that was concise in words but heavy on symbolism.

Who designed 'Operation Sindoor' logo?

According to the latest edition of India Army's magazine 'Baatcheet' dedicated to Operation Sindoor, the logo of the decisive military action was designed by Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havaldar Surinder Singh of the Indian Army.

In its special issue, it also featured photographs of the two Army officers alongside the now-iconic logo, accompanied by a data box highlighting the significant traction the symbol has gained across social media platforms such as X and Instagram.

(Image Source : ARMY BOOKLET ON OPERATION SINDOOR)Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havaldar Surinder Singh

The opening section of the 17-page magazine carries the logo emblazoned across the page with the emblem of the India Army graced on top.

The next page recalls the Pahalgam attack that shook the nation and drew condemnation from multiple countries, heads of state and other top leaders. "On 22 April 2025, the nation witnessed a dastardly and brutal act of violence where five terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in the name of religion. This incident occurred in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where the tourists had gone to celebrate life with fervor. This incident fortified the resolve of our country to fight terror with punitive action," reads a text captioned 'Pahalagam'.

The text is accompanied with photographs of the aftermath of the attack, rows of coffins and of the emotional farewell at a funeral of one of the victims.

