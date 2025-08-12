Who are the three members of the panel that will probe charges against Justice Yashwant Varma? A panel was formed to probe charges against Justice Yashwant Varma. Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and jurist BV Acharya are the named members.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday constituted a three-member panel to examine charges against Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with an alleged cash-related row. The panel includes Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and jurist BV Acharya. Justice Yashwant Varma cash row probe panel: Who are the 3 panel members? Justice Aravind Kumar, Judge, Supreme Court Completed schooling and college in Bengaluru; graduated in law from Bengaluru University.

Active as a student leader; served as Vice President of the Bangalore University Students Action Committee.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1987; practised in trial courts for three years before shifting to the Karnataka High Court.

Served as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel (1999) and Assistant Solicitor General of India (2005). Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Chief Justice, Madras High Court Sworn in as the 54th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on July 21, 2025.

Hails from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh; holds a degree in science and a gold medal in law from KR Law College, Bilaspur.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1987; practised in Raigarh and later at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur.

Served as standing counsel for Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Income Tax Department, and various institutions.

Designated Senior Advocate in 2005; elevated as judge of Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009.

Transferred to Rajasthan High Court in 2021; served as Acting Chief Justice (2022) and Chief Justice (2024).

Assumed office as Chief Justice of Madras High Court after serving as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court since February 2024. Jurist BV Acharya Born in Belpu Village, Udupi District; enrolled as an advocate in 1957.

Practised in Mangalore until 1972, then shifted to the Karnataka High Court.

Chairman, Karnataka State Bar Council (1979–1982); designated Senior Advocate in 1989.

Served as Advocate General of Karnataka five times between 1989 and 2012.