White sheets, human barrier: How Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to hospital

New Delhi:

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was on Saturday taken from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he has been admitted to the emergency ward after 21 days of hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmedra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

How was Sonam Wangchuk taken?

On Saturday morning, as Wangchuk was sitting at the protest site along with other protesters, the Delhi police, in white clothes and uniform, took Wangchuk away from the protest site. Police personnel climbed the stage, put up white bed sheets around the activist, lifted him from his bed, and shifted him to the hospital.

As one set of officers moved through the crowd and climbed the stage, another set created a human barrier at its bottom, stopping protesters from getting closer.

Meanwhile, officials also began clearing out the venue. A short commotion followed as protestors tried to oppose the activity, but the police exercised restraint, and Wangchuk was effectively carried in another whitesheet to an ambulance waiting outside the venue.

The visuals from the scene were captured in a video and posted on X by the Cockroach Janta Party’s handle. The video’s caption claimed that Sonam Wangchuk had been forcibly taken to the hospital.

Wangchuk taken to hospital as per Delhi High Court’s orders

According to the Delhi Police, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital as per the directions of the Delhi High Court, keeping his deteriorating health in mind. Two doctors and two paramedics have been deployed at Safdarjung Hospital for Wangchuk's treatment.

"As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the police said in a statement, urging protesters to peacefully vacate Jantar Mantar.

Moreover, a warning was issued on July 20 regarding the protest as the Parliament will also be in session. Thus, the removal of the protestors from the Jantar Mantar.

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