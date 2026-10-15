Which country is the largest trading partner of India in first half of FY27? Here's what govt data says

New Delhi:

India's trade with China surged nearly 29 per cent to USD 91.76 billion in the first six months of the financial year 2026-27, making Beijing the country's largest trading partner during the April-September period, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry. However, the sharp rise in bilateral commerce also widened India's trade deficit with China to USD 68.93 billion, reflecting the substantial gap between imports and exports. India's two-way trade with China stood at USD 71.24 billion during April-September 2025-26. The latest figures show that China has moved ahead of the United States, which ranked second among India's trading partners during the first half of the current financial year.

India-China trade rises as imports outpace exports

India's exports to China increased by around 36 per cent to USD 11.41 billion during April-September 2026-27, compared with USD 8.38 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Meanwhile, imports from China climbed 27.82 per cent to USD 80.34 billion from USD 62.86 billion a year earlier. Although exports recorded a faster percentage increase, the much larger value of imports continued to weigh on India's trade balance. As a result, India's trade deficit with China expanded to USD 68.93 billion in the first half of FY27, up from USD 54.06 billion during April-September 2025-26.

US ranks second as bilateral trade reaches USD 83.14 billion

The US emerged as India's second-largest trading partner during the April-September period, with bilateral trade increasing 16.5 per cent to USD 83.14 billion from USD 71.39 billion in the corresponding period of FY26. India's exports to the US rose 11.11 per cent to USD 50.81 billion, compared with USD 45.73 billion a year earlier. Imports from the US, however, grew at a considerably faster pace of 25.98 per cent, reaching USD 32.32 billion against USD 25.66 billion in April-September 2025-26. The faster growth in imports narrowed India's trade surplus with the US to USD 18.49 billion from USD 20.07 billion in the year-ago period.

The contrasting trade figures show that while China accounted for a larger volume of bilateral commerce, the US continued to be a major destination for Indian exports. India recorded a trade deficit with China but maintained a surplus with the US during the period under review.

Exports surge to Singapore and Tanzania, shipments to some markets decline

India's export performance varied across other major trading destinations in the first half of FY27. Shipments to Singapore jumped 103 per cent, while exports to Tanzania registered a sharp increase of 122.5 per cent. However, India's exports declined to several other markets, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, according to the Commerce Ministry data.

The import trend was similarly mixed. Inbound shipments from Oman surged 210.9 per cent, while imports from Brazil recorded a steep increase of 143.13 per cent. At the same time, imports from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland declined during the April-September period.

India working to rebuild ties with China: Piyush Goyal

The latest trade figures come amid efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to improve bilateral relations. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on October 14 that India was working towards rebuilding its relationship with China, while indicating that the outcome of the process remained uncertain.

His remarks assume significance as the two countries continue to engage on trade-related matters despite differences in their broader bilateral relationship. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also confirmed that discussions between the two sides were continuing. Emphasising the importance of sustained engagement, he said, "There are discussions going on on both sides on trade issues also...constant discussions will help improve the trade ties between the two countries," he told reporters.

The ongoing exchanges could help shape future trade engagement between the neighbouring countries. However, the latest data shows that any improvement in bilateral commerce will also need to be viewed against India's widening trade deficit with China.

(With inputs from PTI)

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