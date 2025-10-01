Which city recorded highest economic fraud cases among metros in 2023? Here's NCRB report In the list of metropolitan cities, Mumbai was followed by Hyderabad with 5,728 cases of economic offences registered, whereas Jaipur occupied the third spot with 5,304 such cases.

New Delhi:

The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that Mumbai, the country's financial hub, recorded the highest number of economic offences among metropolitan cities in 2023. A total of 6,476 cases were registered last year. Notably, the figure shows a decline from 2022 when 6,960 such cases were recorded. In 2021, Mumbai had reported 5,671 cases. The NCRB report added that chargesheets were filed in 37.9 per cent of these cases.

Hyderabad and Jaipur follow Mumbai

Among metro cities, Hyderabad registered the second-highest number of economic offences with 5,728 cases, while Jaipur came third with 5,304 cases. The NCRB data revealed that while Mumbai continues to top the list, other cities are also witnessing a steady rise in financial crime cases.

Maharashtra stands third among states

At the state level, Maharashtra reported 19,803 financial fraud cases in 2023, showing an increase from 18,729 cases in 2022 and 15,550 in 2021. Rajasthan topped the list of states with 27,675 financial fraud cases, followed by Telangana with 26,321. Maharashtra occupied the third spot. The report noted that police filed chargesheets in 54.9 per cent of Maharashtra’s financial fraud cases.

Cybercrime cases show sharp rise

The NCRB report also underlined the growing trend of cyber crimes. Maharashtra recorded 8,103 cybercrime cases in 2023, placing it fourth among all states. Karnataka led with 21,889 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. In metropolitan cities, Mumbai registered 4,131 cyber crime cases last year securing the third position after Bengaluru with 17,631 cases and Hyderabad with 4,855 cases.

