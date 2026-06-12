Where is Vishwas Kumar Ramesh today? The miraculous sole survivor in the Air India plane crash

New Delhi:

One year after surviving the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is back at his home in Leicester, England, continuing to cope with the profound physical, psychological and financial consequences of the tragedy.

Ramesh was seated in 11A aboard the London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, went down just seconds after becoming airborne, killing 260 people, including those on the ground. Ramesh was the sole survivor.

A British citizen with roots in Diu, Ramesh survived but lost his younger brother, 35-year-old Ajay, in the crash.

Where is VishwasKumar Ramesh now?

Vishwas has now moved back home to Leicester in England, where he continues to undergo mental therapy and physical rehabilitation procedures due to the injuries suffered in the crash. After surviving the horrors of the crash, Vishwas had isolated himself at his ancestral home in Diu as he struggled to process the death of his brother.

He lives with his wife Hiral and four-year-old son Divang, and his parents.

In a statement marking one year of the tragedy, Vishwas said he continues to struggle with anxiety, lack of sleep and post-traumatic stress disorder despite miraculously surviving the crash.

"People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors. I still struggle with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories. A year on, I'm still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can," he said.

"I'm grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story. What I’ve faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words.”

Living with the aftermath

While Ramesh's survival was described as miraculous, the challenges he faces today remain immense.

According to family members and legal advisers, he continues to suffer from long-term physical ailments, including persistent pain in his legs, shoulders, knees, back and chest. His injuries have left him unable to work or drive.

The emotional impact has been equally severe. Ramesh has been diagnosed with severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and survivor's guilt. Those close to him say he frequently experiences flashbacks, isolates himself and finds it difficult to discuss the crash even with his wife and four-year-old son.

"Surviving a plane crash is only the beginning of an entirely new nightmare," said Patel, describing the ongoing struggles faced by Ramesh and many other families affected by the disaster.

Compensation and support

The family has received an interim compensation payment of Rs 25 lakh from Air India, the same amount provided to the families of other victims. The airline is also covering Ramesh's ongoing medical treatment.

Patel said the effects of the crash continue to be felt far beyond the immediate loss of life.

"So many families are just living with the consequences. It is not just the physical impact or the trauma, but the impact on the whole family," he said.

As the first anniversary of the crash passes, Ramesh remains focused on recovery while seeking answers about what caused one of India's worst aviation disasters. For the sole survivor of Flight AI171, the struggle did not end with escaping the wreckage, it continues every day.

Also read: Pilot error or electronic failure? A year later, the biggest unanswered question in Air India AI171 crash