Uncanny similarity! Param Bir Singh sneaks out of India much like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

Where is former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh? The question flooded news reports all over on Friday. Some said Singh, who is facing a multi-agency probe in several serious cases including that of extortion, may have fled the country to Russia or London. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told the media that the police have launched a hunt to locate Param Bir Singh.

"If he went away, it is not good," Patil said when asked Singh has sneaked out of the country despite being on the radar of several agencies and police.

Param Bir Singh's mysterious disappearance bears uncanny similarities to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi - who all managed to flee India dodging top agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Police.

Who is Param Bir Singh:

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is being probed by the Maharashtra government in multiple cases of extortion. He is wanted in several ongoing cases being probed by investigating agencies, including the Antilia Bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder case, and the Mumbai police extortion case. At least four FIRs of extortion have been registered against Singh in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane.

Vijay Mallya

Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India over a default of Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) by State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium. The liquor baron is being probed by the ED and the CBI. India has been seeking his extradition from the UK. He had in the past offered to repay 100 per cent of "public money" but accused the banks and government of refusing his offer.

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi, the founder of a chain of diamond jewellery stores, is a fugitive Indian businessman. Modi is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. He is currently lodged in a UK jail and is fighting extradition to India.

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi is wanted in India by the CBI and the ED in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Choksi left India on January 7, 2018, several days before the PNB scam came to light, and took the oath of citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15. He had applied for citizenship in November 2017 under the island nation’s Citizenship by Investment programme.

