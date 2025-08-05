Where is Dharali in Uttarakhand? Location and population of the village washed away by Uttarkashi flash floods Dharali village, located in Uttarkashi's Rajgarhi tehsil, has a population of 505 and sits near the Kheer Ganga river. On Tuesday, a cloudburst in the region led to flash floods, damaging homes and hotels. Several people are feared trapped, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Dharali is a small high-altitude village located in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, nestled in the Himalayas between Harsil and Gangotri. The village lies 7 km from Harsil and 19 km before Gangotri, along the banks of the Kheer Ganga (also known as Kheer Gad) river. It is situated approximately 79 km from the district headquarters in Uttarkashi, a journey that typically takes around 2.5 to 3 hours by road. Dharali came into sharp focus on Tuesday after a cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga catchment triggered sudden flash floods, damaging several houses and washing away hotels and homestays. At least 10–12 people are feared trapped under debris, and visuals from the area show villagers fleeing to higher ground as the floodwaters rushed through the settlement.

Dharali village: Location and administrative details

Dharali falls under Rajgarhi tehsil and Naugaon block, and comes within the Dharali gram panchayat in Uttarkashi district. According to government data, the village spans a geographical area of 164.96 hectares. Known for its scenic beauty and apple orchards, Dharali lies on the popular route to Gangotri, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Despite its spiritual and touristic significance, the village remains vulnerable to extreme weather events, with limited access to emergency infrastructure.

Dharali is a small village located between Harsil and Gangotri in Uttarkashi district, about 79 km from the district HQ.

Population of Dharali village

As per official records, Dharali has a total population of 505, spread across 85 families. Of these, 256 are male and 249 are female, giving the village a sex ratio of 973, which is slightly above the Uttarakhand state average of 963. The village also has 53 children in the age group of 0–6 years, with a child sex ratio of 963—again higher than the state average of 890.

Flash floods and rescue efforts

Following the cloudburst, residents of Dharali reported that 20–25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away, and 10–12 people could be buried under debris. Videos from the site showed torrents of water rushing through the village, damaging structures and prompting villagers to flee to higher ground.

Rescue operations by the SDRF, Army, and local administration are underway. The Uttarakhand Police have urged people to stay away from the riverbanks and maintain caution in the affected areas.

