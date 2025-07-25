Where did Bihar government spend Rs 70,000 crore? CAG report flags irregularities, warns of embezzlement risk The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged serious financial irregularities in Bihar, revealing that the state government has not submitted utilisation certificates (UCs) for Rs 70,877.61 crore as of March 31, 2024.

Patna:

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised serious concerns over the Bihar government’s failure to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) for funds amounting to Rs 70,877.61 crore. These findings were detailed in the CAG’s State Finances Audit Report for 2023–24, tabled in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday. According to the report, 49,649 UCs were outstanding as of 31 March 2024. “Despite the requirement of submitting UCs within the stipulated time period, 49,649 outstanding UCs of Rs 70,877.61 crore were not received by the Accountant General (Accounts & Entitlements), Bihar,” the report stated.

Risk of fund misuse flagged

The CAG cautioned that the absence of UCs prevents verification of whether funds were used for their intended purposes. "High pendency of UCs is fraught with the risk of embezzlement, misappropriation and diversion of funds," it warned.

Of the total pending amount, Rs 14,452.38 crore relates to periods before 2016-17, indicating a long-standing compliance issue.

Government departments with the highest pending UCs

Five departments account for the bulk of the unverified expenditure:

Panchayati Raj: Rs 28,154.10 crore

Education: Rs 12,623.67 crore

Urban Development: Rs 11,065.50 crore

Rural Development: Rs 7,800.48 crore

Agriculture: Rs 2,107.63 crore

Delays in submitting DC bills

The report also highlighted delays in the submission of Detailed Contingent (DC) Bills, which are required to account for funds drawn using Abstract Contingent (AC) Bills. As of March 2024, DC Bills worth Rs 9,205.76 crore were pending against 22,130 AC Bills.

"Non-submission of DC bills within the prescribed period breaches financial discipline and enhances the risk of misappropriation of public money," the CAG observed.

Budget performance and fiscal indicators

For the financial year 2023–24, Bihar had a budget outlay of Rs 3.26 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 2.60 lakh crore was utilised, amounting to 79.92 percent of the total. However, the state surrendered only Rs 23,875.55 crore, or 36.44 percent, of its total savings of Rs 65,512.05 crore. The CAG noted this as a sign of inefficient budget management.

The state’s liabilities increased by 12.34 percent over the previous year. In particular, internal debt increased by 13.51 per cent, resulting in an additional burden of Rs 28,107.06 crore.