Image Source : AP Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Devotees of Shri Ram are looking forward to the foundation stone laying ceremony, Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Lalla Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya which is to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:30 pm. Religious rituals are under way in Ayodhya, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony. Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to come to Ayodhya. Meanwhile, 'Ramarchan Puja', which is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, begins at Ram Janambhoomi site, ahead foundation laying ceremony. Know where and how to watch Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on Wednesday.

What is the Bhumi Pujan time?

The ceremony shall start at around 8 AM and end at about 2 PM. The main Bhumi Pujan is expected to take place at 12.30 PM and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 PM on August 5. Check out this link to know the significance of Bhumi Pujan.

Where to watch the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE?

The grand ceremony of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan shall be telecast LIVE on National broadcaster Doordarshan. The telecast will begin with Deepotsav on Tuesday evening at 7 PM (August 4) and shall also cover the main event on August 5.

People can watch the live streaming of complete ceremony from 6:00 am on August 5 at DD News Live, DD India Live and DD National.

DD Channels will telecast live main events of the Bhumi Pujan covering various locations - Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir.

People can watch the live streaming of events online on the Twitter handles of DD News Line, DD National and other DD Channels.

Who all will attend Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya?

At the stage, PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel will be addressing the public during the ceremony. Senior leaders including LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will attend the event through video conferencing.

A total of 175 people have been sent invites to attend the ceremony including the Iqbal Ansari, a Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi case. The invitation has a security code that will work only once, which implies, that the invitation cannot be used twice even when the guests exit and seek re-entry.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage