'When you say stupid things, there is reaction': Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Kangana Ranaut amid slap row

Days after BJP leader and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut alleged being slapped by a now-suspended CISF woman personnel at Chandigarh Airport, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, harshly criticized the newly elected Mandi MP. Badal emphasized that Ranaut should focus on her responsibilities rather than trying to please her high command.

In a released statement, the SAD leader and former Union Minister condemned Ranaut for 'saying stupid things and making useless comments'. This remark referred to Ranaut's earlier controversial '₹100 remark' against farmer protesters. Reports suggest that this statement triggered the slap incident also, as the CISF constable was allegedly angered by Ranaut's remarks.

"Kangana Ranaut should understand her responsibility instead of trying to please her high command. Being an actress, she is followed by many people. When you say stupid things and make useless comments, there is a reaction. If someone says such words to your mother that you have said to other people's mothers, you too won't like it," Badal said.

Further, the Bathinda MP also condemned Ranaut's statement that 'terrorism increasing in Punjab', which she used to describe the alleged attack carried against her. "Instead of looking at your mistakes, you are calling them terrorists. Your party's policy is to spread poison. Instead of spreading poison, if you spread sweetness, you won't have to face such a situation," she added.

Significantly, Ranaut, who was elected as BJP MP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded elections, alleged that she was slapped by the lady security personnel at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh on June 6. She claimed that the CISF constable hit her on the face and abused her.

"She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests. I am safe but my concern is that terrorism is increasing in Punjab. How do we handle that?" Ranaut stated in her statement post the attack.

What did CISF woman constable say?

Meanwhile, a video featuring CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur has also surfaced, where she addresses the altercation. Kaur claimed that Ranaut had previously made a statement suggesting that women participating in the farmers' movement were doing so for a payment of Rs 100 each. Kaur added that her mother was among the women involved in the farmers' movement at that time.

