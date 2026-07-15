When will the final report on Ahmedabad Air India crash be ready? AAIB reveals timeline to SC

New Delhi:

The investigation into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is expected to be completed within the next six weeks. A draft final report on the investigation will be ready by October 2026, according to an affidavit filed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the Supreme Court.

Investigation based on severity, scale and technical complexity of accident

The AAIB stated that the investigation has been scheduled based on the severity, scale, and technical complexity of the accident. If the necessary procedures involving other agencies are completed on time, the investigation will be completed within the next six weeks. Based on the findings and technical findings, a draft final report will be prepared by October 2026.

In the affidavit, the AAIB also stated that all 10 steps required for an aircraft accident investigation under Indian law are being fully followed. The investigation is proceeding in full compliance with regulations.

The AAIB informed the Supreme Court that the audio recording of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and other images or audio recordings on board the aircraft cannot be released to the public. The Bureau stated that doing so is strictly prohibited under the law.

AAIB says rules enacted to ensure that witnesses speak truth without pressure

According to the AAIB, these rules have been enacted to ensure that witnesses can speak the truth without any pressure, that investigating agencies can operate independently, that an impartial investigation into the accident is not affected, and that India can also comply with its international obligations.

In a detailed affidavit filed before the top court, the AAIB said there is an "absolute statutory prohibition" on disclosing cockpit voice recordings and airborne image recordings from the June 12, 2025, Ahmedabad plane crash to any external committee or the public.

The AAIB said that sharing such material would violate Rule 17(1) and Rule 17(5) read with Schedule C of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.

It submitted that a serious accident involving an international flight is not a matter purely of domestic inquiry, but one of international inquiry governed by the Chicago Convention and Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation's rules.

Annex 13 prescribes the standard operating procedure to conduct an aircraft accident investigation. "Article 26 obligates the State in which the accident occurs to institute an inquiry into the circumstances of the accident, while Annex 13 read with Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, expressly contemplates the participation of the State of Registry, State of Operator, State of Design, and State of Manufacture, each of whom possesses defined rights and responsibilities in the investigative process through accredited representatives and technical participation.

Inquiry is not confined to an internal municipal exercise

"Thus, the inquiry is not confined to an internal municipal exercise, but assumes the character of an internationally structured, treaty-governed investigation undertaken by the State of Occurrence in coordination with all concerned States having a legally recognised nexus to the aircraft, operator, design, or manufacture," the AAIB said in the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that the objective of an aircraft accident investigation is solely to improve aviation safety and prevent future accidents, and not to apportion blame or determine civil or criminal liability.

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