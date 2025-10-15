When will Mahagathbandhan announce seat-sharing for Bihar polls? Here’s what Ashok Gehlot has to say About Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing for Bihar polls, Gehlot said, “I believe the decision will be made in a day or two. Discussions are underway, and I think a final call will be taken soon.”

New Delhi:

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed confidence that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would soon reach a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements for Bihar elections.

Seat-sharing decision will be made in a day or two: Gehlot

Talking about the progress of talks, Gehlot said, “I believe the decision will be made in a day or two. Discussions are underway, and I think a final call will be taken soon.”

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.

Gehlot on charges against Lalu Yadav

Commenting on a Delhi court recently framing charges against RJD supremo and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the alleged IRCTC scam case, Gehlot questioned the timing of the move and said “the country is watching and it will give a fitting reply at the right time”.

“Surprisingly, the courts, the ED and the CBI become active just before elections; we live in a democracy, where everyone should get equal opportunity – that's why the model code of conduct exists," the Congress veteran said.

Gehlot says voters will teach NDA government a lesson

“Had the CBI filed the chargesheet a month later, what difference would it have made? Or even four months earlier? Now that the election process has started and the notification has been issued, how should one view the move to present the chargesheet at this moment,” Gehlot asked.

Sharpening his attack on the Centre, Gehlot said, “The country is watching. A time will come when people will give a fitting reply to those in power and teach the NDA government a lesson.”

(With inputs from PTI)

