Asia's longest Zojila Tunnel, a crucial infrastructure project aimed at ensuring all-weather road connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh, is expected to be completed within the next six to eight months, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said. The project, which is being built in the challenging Himalayan terrain, is expected to significantly improve travel between Kashmir and Ladakh while easing movement for civilians and the armed forces.

Gadkari made the announcement while addressing the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF-7) on Tuesday, saying nearly 70 per cent of the tunnel project had been completed. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to reduce travel time along the difficult Zojila stretch and provide a more dependable link between the two regions during harsh weather conditions.

Zojila Tunnel project is 70 per cent complete

Gadkari said around 70 per cent of the work on the Zojila Tunnel has been completed and the project is likely to be finished in the next six to eight months. He also stressed the importance of incorporating a better understanding of geology, hydrology and slope stability into infrastructure projects, particularly in difficult mountain regions. According to the minister, advanced technologies and long-term monitoring are essential to ensure that infrastructure built in such terrain remains safe, durable and resilient against natural challenges.

Excavation breakthrough achieved in June

The Zojila Tunnel project reached a major milestone on June 9 this year, when excavation of the tunnel spanning more than 13 kilometres was completed. The breakthrough marked a significant step towards establishing uninterrupted road connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. A tunnel breakthrough refers to the stage when excavation teams working from opposite ends of a tunnel meet at a designated point, completing the underground excavation of the passage.

How long and high is the Zojila Tunnel?

The Zojila Tunnel is 13.153 kilometres long, 9.5 metres wide and 7.57 metres high. Being constructed at an altitude of approximately 11,578 feet above sea level, the tunnel has a horseshoe-shaped design and is a single-tube, two-lane road tunnel. The project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,500 crore. It is located on the strategically important Srinagar-Leh National Highway and is designed to provide Ladakh with road access throughout the year, even when extreme weather conditions make the existing route difficult to navigate.

Travel time to drop from 1.5 hours to just 15 minutes

One of the biggest benefits of the Zojila Tunnel will be the dramatic reduction in travel time along the challenging stretch. The journey, which currently takes around one to one-and-a-half hours, is expected to be completed in approximately 15 minutes once the tunnel becomes operational. The tunnel is being constructed between Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Minamarg in Ladakh's Drass district. The project also includes an 18-km access road. Together with access roads and bridges, the entire infrastructure development extends across approximately 31 kilometres between Sonamarg and Minamarg.

Why is the Zojila Tunnel so important?

The Zojila Pass route is frequently disrupted during winter due to heavy snowfall, with the pass remaining closed to traffic for around three months in a typical winter season. These closures affect civilian travel, tourism, transportation of essential supplies and the movement of military personnel. Once completed, the tunnel is expected to provide a reliable all-weather road link between Kashmir and Ladakh, making travel safer and more predictable. It will also strengthen strategic mobility, allowing the Indian Army to move personnel, equipment and supplies more efficiently along this critical route.

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