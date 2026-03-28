When can you fly from Noida International Airport and what routes will be covered | All you need to know

Noida:

The first phase of Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving a major boost to air travel and connectivity in the Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) region. Once fully developed, the airport is expected to become the largest in India, with a planned capacity to handle 225 million passengers annually, officials said.

The airport is set to function as a major international hub for cities including Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra, while also improving connectivity to several religious and tourist destinations in the region.

The airport, which has faced multiple delays before its inauguration, has already received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, a crucial requirement before operations can commence.

When will commercial flights begin now?

The DGCA issued the aerodrome licence on March 6, 2026, clearing a major regulatory step for the airport. Following this approval, cargo and domestic flight operations are expected to begin within 45 days, according to the project plan. This indicates that commercial services could start between mid-April and May 2026.

International flights from Noida International Airport

International flight operations are likely to begin later in the year. Booking windows are expected to open around 90 days before the start of international services, while domestic tickets are likely to be available about 6 weeks in advance.

Noida International Airport flight routes

While the final schedule is still being finalised, around 10 cities are expected to get direct connectivity from Jewar within the first 45 days of operations. These include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Goa.

In terms of airline participation, operations in the initial phase are expected to be led by low-cost carriers and rapidly expanding airlines. IndiGo is likely to hold the largest share of slots, while Akasa Air is aiming to tap into the younger, tech-savvy demographic in the Noida region. Air India Express is expected to focus on strengthening connectivity between the Noida NCR hub and Tier 2 cities.

When were operations earlier expected?

The project timeline has been revised several times. It was initially scheduled for September 2024, before being pushed to mid-2025, with operations planned to follow thereafter.

In 2025, officials had indicated that flights could begin on April 17, with around 30 services planned across domestic, international and cargo routes. Of these, 25 were expected to be domestic, 3 international and 2 cargo flights. Proposed international destinations included Zurich, Singapore and Dubai.

Domestic routes were planned to connect cities such as Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dehradun and Hubli, among others.

The inauguration was later rescheduled to October 30, 2025, with operations expected to begin within 45 days, initially linking at least 10 cities.

Also read: Noida International Airport will create opportunities for farmers, traders and youth in UP: PM Narendra Modi