A WhatsApp Web session left logged in on a public computer or shared device could expose users to cybercrime, including account hijacking, identity misuse and online fraud, the Union Home Ministry's anti-cybercrime wing, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has warned.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of I4C cautioned that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions could be exploited by malicious actors to gain unauthorised access to accounts. Such access could allow cybercriminals to read private conversations, send messages while impersonating the account holder, access contact lists and view group conversations.

The advisory highlighted that criminals could misuse a user's trusted identity to carry out fraud, phishing and social-engineering attacks. A session that remains active on a computer accessible to other people could therefore put private communications and personal information at risk.

Why leaving WhatsApp Web logged in can be risky

According to the advisory, an authenticated WhatsApp Web session can remain active even after a user closes the browser window or tab. Simply shutting the window does not necessarily log the account out of the computer.

I4C has therefore advised users to manually log out of WhatsApp Web after every session, particularly when accessing their accounts from office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be used by others.

The agency also cautioned against exchanging official or sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers. Government-related, organisational, financial, confidential and other sensitive information should preferably not be shared through such sessions.

I4C issues safety guidelines for WhatsApp Web users

The advisory has urged users to exercise caution while accessing WhatsApp Web, especially when using devices that they do not own or control.

It suggested using incognito or private browsing mode when accessing WhatsApp Web is unavoidable. However, users were also advised to avoid logging in from unknown or public computers altogether.

The warning specifically mentioned cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers and other untrusted systems as places where users should avoid accessing their WhatsApp accounts.

I4C also asked users to remain alert to unusual account activity. Unexpected messages sent from their accounts, unusual replies from contacts or unexplained activity should be treated seriously, as these could indicate unauthorised access.

Keep devices and browsers secure, advises I4C

The cybercrime coordination centre has also stressed the importance of maintaining basic digital security practices. Users have been advised to keep their devices, operating systems and web browsers secure and ensure that security software is regularly updated.

The advisory further cautioned against downloading suspicious files, opening unknown downloads or installing cracked software, which could compromise device security.

The warning serves as a reminder that logging out of WhatsApp Web is an important step when using a shared or public computer. Users should avoid leaving authenticated sessions unattended and make sure they end each session manually before leaving the device.

(With inputs from PTI)

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