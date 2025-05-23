What was the 1991 India-Pakistan military pact that BJP's Nishikant Dubey shared to attack Congress? Details The BJP's comments came after Rahul Gandhi had questioned Jaishankar’s handling of Operation Sindoor, specifically alleging that forewarning Pakistan led to the loss of an Indian aircraft.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday tore into the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of hypocrisy for criticising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over Operation Sindoor. Dubey raked up the 1991 agreement on military transparency between India and Pakistan, made during a Congress-backed government.

In a post on X, Dubey claimed the Congress, which had supported the Chandrashekhar government in 1991, had agreed to a pact allowing India and Pakistan to exchange information about military operations, including troop movements. He questioned the party's current stance against Jaishankar despite what he described as the Minister’s transparency.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, this agreement was made under your party’s supported government. In 1991, India and Pakistan agreed to share information about military actions. Would you now call that treason?" Dubey wrote on X.

He went on to accuse the Congress of playing to a "Pakistani vote bank" and suggested their criticism of Jaishankar was inappropriate. “Does it suit you to make such remarks about Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar ji?” he asked.

The Congress responded by dismissing Dubey's claims, noting that by late February 1991, the party had withdrawn its support for the Chandrashekhar government and that general elections had already been declared.

What is the 1991 India-Pakistan military pact?

The 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice of Military Exercises, Manoeuvres, and Troop Movements was signed on April 6, 1991, in New Delhi. This agreement aimed to enhance transparency and reduce the risk of misunderstandings or unintended escalation between the two countries.

Key Provisions:

Advance notification: Both nations agreed to provide prior notification to each other about significant military exercises, manoeuvres, and troop movements near the border.

Notification mechanism: Notifications were to be exchanged through diplomatic channels within a specified timeframe before the planned activities.

Proximity limitations: The agreement stipulated that such military activities should not be conducted within a certain distance from the international border to prevent any perception of aggression.

Strategic direction: It was agreed that the strategic direction of major military exercises would not be oriented towards the other side, and no logistical build-up would be carried out close to the border.

This agreement was part of a series of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) between India and Pakistan, including the 1991 Agreement on Airspace Violations and the 1992 Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities. These measures were designed to foster trust and prevent accidental or unintended military confrontations.

The BJP's comments came after Rahul Gandhi had questioned Jaishankar’s handling of Operation Sindoor, specifically alleging that forewarning Pakistan led to the loss of an Indian aircraft.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth.”