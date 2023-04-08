What's the connection of Congress turncoats and Adani? Rahul Gandhi decodes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the time talked against people who had in recent times quit the party and either joined its arch-rival — BJP or floated a new outfit. Rahul Gandhi even linked them to industrialist Gautam Adani who has been under constant attacks from Congress.

The Opposition has been persistent with its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue in which it has alleged that the industrial conglomerate has shelled ₹20,000 crore benami money.

Rahul Gandhi, who has abstained from talking about exits from the party, on Saturday tweeted a picture with the names of recent turncoats and related them with Adani.

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday!. The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?" he tweeted. Names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiran Reddy, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Anil Antony have figured in his tweet.

While Ghulam Nabi Azad exited the Congress in 2022, ending his association of almost 50 years with the party. Union leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also joined BJP in 2020. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the BJP in 2015. The latest exit from the party was former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy who joined the BJP on Friday. AK Antony's son Anil Antony too joined BJP on Thursday.

