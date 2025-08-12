'What's shameful is your deceit': Israeli envoy lashes out at Priyanka Gandhi over Palestine 'genocide' remark The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

New Delhi:

Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar lashed out at Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday over the Congress MP's X post, claiming a genocide in Palestine by the Israeli regime and a "threat to starve millions" in Gaza during the ongoing conflict.

"The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death, including many children and is threatening to starve millions," she wrote in the post.

"Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself. It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she added.

Israeli envoy rebuts Priyanka Gandhi

In a staunch retort to Priyanka's remarks, Azar called out the Congress leader's "shameful deceit". He said Israel has killed "25,000 Hamas terrorists", and the loss of human lives comes from the Palestinian outfit resorting to hiding behind civilians and shooting at people who are being evacuated or trying to receive assistance. He added that Israel has till now facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas illegally holds them to create hunger.

The envoy further asked Priyanka not to buy into "Hamas numbers" and that the population in Gaza has grown 450 per cent over the last 50 years.

"What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire. Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger. Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don’t buy Hamas numbers," he added.

When Priyanka sported a pro-Palestine bag in Parliament

During the winter session of Parliament in December last year, Priyanka was seen carrying a bag with the word "Palestine" written on it, in a show of support for people in the conflict-affected region. The handbag featured Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon, a widely recognised symbol of solidarity with Palestine.

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra had then criticised the gesture, saying, “As far as members of the Gandhi family are concerned, this is nothing new. From Nehru to Priyanka Vadra, they have always carried the bag of appeasement."