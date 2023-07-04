Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. What Russian President Vladimir Putin said on terrorism during SCO meet

What Russian President Vladimir Putin said on terrorism during SCO meet

The virtual summit under India's presidency was attended by leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran as well.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2023 16:16 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO meet
Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO meet

SCO meet: Underlining the need for counter-terrorism and counter-radicalism, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday participated in the SCO meeting that was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Terrorism has become a threat to regional and global peace, PM Modi, too reiterated and called for expanding mutual cooperation to deal with the menace.

At SCO Summit, Vladimir Putin also thanked PM Modi for organising this Summit. "I would like to thank PM Modi, for organising this Summit. Implementation of a lot of documents and the decisions that were prepared for this Summit. Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues. We will continue to strengthen ties with SCO member states."

"Another focus of the SCO is the current situation in Afghanistan. The situation that regrettably is not becoming better. The SCO's priority must be counter-terrorism, counter radicalism, extremism and to counter drug trafficking."

The virtual summit under India's presidency was attended by leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran as well.

Related Stories
Wagner chief Prigozhin agrees for negotiations: ‘Convoys will return to base'

Wagner chief Prigozhin agrees for negotiations: ‘Convoys will return to base'

Prigozhin-led Wagner lasted for only 24 hours but have long-term consequences for Putin

Prigozhin-led Wagner lasted for only 24 hours but have long-term consequences for Putin

Putin hails PM Modi as

Putin hails PM Modi as "big friend", lauds 'Make in India' for bolstering nation's economy

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News