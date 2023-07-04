What Russian President Vladimir Putin said on terrorism during SCO meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO meet

SCO meet: Underlining the need for counter-terrorism and counter-radicalism, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday participated in the SCO meeting that was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Terrorism has become a threat to regional and global peace, PM Modi, too reiterated and called for expanding mutual cooperation to deal with the menace.

At SCO Summit, Vladimir Putin also thanked PM Modi for organising this Summit. "I would like to thank PM Modi, for organising this Summit. Implementation of a lot of documents and the decisions that were prepared for this Summit. Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues. We will continue to strengthen ties with SCO member states."

"Another focus of the SCO is the current situation in Afghanistan. The situation that regrettably is not becoming better. The SCO's priority must be counter-terrorism, counter radicalism, extremism and to counter drug trafficking."

The virtual summit under India's presidency was attended by leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran as well.

Latest India News