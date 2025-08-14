#बेजुबानों की आवाज़: What people proposed apart from sterilisation in India TV's initiative To find a balanced path, India TV launched a public campaign asking viewers to suggest solutions that are both humane and practical. We cannot simply leave the dogs on the streets, but we also cannot let them die. Where should they be kept? How should they be cared for? Citizens from across country.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order seeking a stay on its August 11 directions on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. During the hearing, the top court lashed out at the civic authorities, blaming their "inaction" for the problem of stray dogs in the national capital region.

"The whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities," said a three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath during the hearing.

On Monday, the top court had directed all civic authorities in the NCR to shift all stray dogs from all localities to dog shelters "at the earliest". However, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said he will look into the matter, following which a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria was constituted to look into the matter.

To find a balanced path, India TV launched a public campaign asking viewers to suggest solutions that are both humane and practical. We cannot simply leave the dogs on the streets, but we also cannot let them die. Where should they be kept? How should they be cared for? Citizens from across the country are responding in large numbers, sharing thoughtful suggestions and proposals.

Earlier, people had also recommended sterilisation to deal with the issue. Studies have found sterilised dogs to be calmer, which can reduce the risk of them attacking humans. The solution will also help in controlling the overpopulation of dogs in the NCR.

What are the people saying?

Ghaziabad's Priya said the government should set up adoption centres in every city to promote adopting indie dogs and run campaigns for the same, taking help from many "dog lovers" and NGOs who are already working towards this initiative.

Nitin, one of the users from Delhi, also advocated adoption and said, "The government should put high taxes on buying foreign-breed dogs. If just 1 out of every 5 homes adopts an Indian street dog and gives it proper vaccination and training, the stray dog problem can be solved."

Mahendra Jha also recommended adoption of the stray dogs as pet dogs by residents as one of the solutions. He also advocated raising awareness about animal welfare, public safety, and legal regulations through NGOs in the community.

Dr Avinash Tank suggested adoption and awareness campaigns. "Create events or online campaigns to showcase strays for adoption, sharing their stories to connect emotionally with potential adopters. Educate citizens about responsible pet ownership, the importance of adopting rather than buying pets, and the legal rights of stray animals," he said.

Rachna Kataria supported public–community partnership to encourage collaboration between local communities and authorities to promote adoption and fostering and feeding through public awareness initiatives.

Rajesh Agrawal from Odisha's Bhawanipatna gave examples of other countries, including Singapore and Romania, and emphasised community adoption drives. "If Indian municipalities and state authorities adopt a comprehensive, humane, and sustained policy — combining sterilisation, vaccination, sheltering, and adoption — we can reduce stray dog attacks without resorting to cruel measures," he said.

"I would say all animal lovers should adopt a dog and serve them so that we can fulfil our duty as humans and they too will not wander around helpless," Noida's Deepak Mishra said.

Dehradun's Gauri requested for dog adoption drives and added that breeders should be regulated.

Siddharth, another resident of Delhi, suggested registering all stray dogs with the MCD and NDMC to better control their population and prevent problems. He also asked the authorities to encourage adoption drives for friendly dogs.

