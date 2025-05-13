'India won't give in to any blackmail': MEA responds to Trump's Indo-Pak nuclear war speculation On being asked about the alleged damage to Pakistan's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that it was for the Pakistani side to comment on this matter.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its press conference, responded to the nuclear war speculation between India and Pakistan made by US President Trump, saying that New Delhi's military action was entirely in the conventional domain. Earlier, Trump claimed that India and Pakistan were on the brink of a nuclear war before both countries reached a ceasefire agreement.

On questions about the alleged damage to Kirana Hills, Pakistan’s nuclear facility, Jaiswal underscored that it was for the Pakistani side to respond to such claims, adding, "In the Defence briefing, our side made things very clear on nuclear thing as to what were our targets."

MEA on Pakistan's Nuclear Command Authority meeting

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that there were some reports that Pakistan’s National Command Authority will meet on 10 May, adding, "But this was later denied by them. Pakistan FM has himself denied the nuclear angle on record."

Jaiswal reiterated India's firm stance that India will not give in to any nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted, invoking it.

He added, "In conversations with various countries, we also cautioned that their subscribing to such scenarios could hurt them in their own region."

PM Modi highlights India's new normal

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that Operation Sindoor is India’s new normal, he praised the soldiers, saying what they have achieved is unprecedented, unimaginable and amazing, making every Indian proud and indebted.

He reiterated the three messages he had made in his address to the nation, including that India will not succumb to Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail and respond to any provocation from Pakistan on its terms and timing.

Pakistan will have sleepless nights looking at India’s drones and missiles after being left stunned by their speed and precision, he said, slamming the neighbouring country for using civilian aircraft in its airspace during the conflict and lauding the Indian forces for striking the enemies without harming civilian planes.

