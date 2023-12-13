Nobody can stop us from functioning: Lok Sabha Speaker after huge Parliament security breach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha SpeakerOm Birla

Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday assured the parliamentarians that the functioning of the House can't be stopped ever. Two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery while the House was in session.

"The incident that happened during Zero House, which is being investigated by the Lok Sabha and Delhi Police has been given requisite directions regarding the same. However, the smoke, which was the reason of our worry, it has been found in preliminary investigation that it's not a matter of concern," says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Parliament security breach. As per the preliminary investigation, both of them (suspects) have been held and all their belongings have been seized. The two suspects, who were outside, have also been arrested," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Parliament security breach said.

According to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, one person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas, when Zero Hour was in progress.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said. Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway. Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

