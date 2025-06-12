What led to Air India plane crash? Former pilot Ehsan Khalid says visuals show aircraft faced loss of power Former pilot Ehsan Khalid said the Flight Data Recorder, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and the ACARS data will provide the exact cause of the crash.

Hours after the Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed in Ahmedabad, former pilot Ehsan Khalid said the visuals showed that the aircraft went down while flying and which means there was no mid-air explosion. He further added that the visuals showed that the aircraft faced a loss of power and the loss of power can be due to engine malfunction, but it is very unlikely that both engines would lose power simultaneously.

Key data sources will reveal details

He said key data sources such as the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder will reveal the actual cause of the crash that claimed several lives.

"The Flight Data Recorder, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and the ACARS data will provide the exact cause of the crash. The visuals show the aircraft went down while flying, which means there was no mid-air explosion. The loss of power could be due to engine malfunction, but it is very unlikely that both engines would lose power simultaneously," he said while speaking to ANI.

Why landing gear remained down after takeoff?

Khalid also pointed to a possible early engine issue, questioning why the landing gear remained down after takeoff.

"The pilot gave a mayday call, meaning the failure was detected in the cockpit. They went airborne while handling that failure... But I don't understand why the landing gear was still down...it is typically retracted immediately after takeoff. This could suggest that a loss of engine power was detected beforehand," he said.

However, he cautioned against premature conclusions, citing many possible factors. "There are many variables, and any speculation would be unjust... The biggest question is why the landing gear was not up. The flight was only at a height of 600 feet... Whether it was a single failure or multiple issues, no one can say anything yet," he said.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

