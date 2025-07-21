What is 'Zero Hour' in Parliament? Timing, purpose and other details explained Zero Hour is an informal process of the Indian Parliament, which starts after the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha and before the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha. This system started in the 1960s.

New Delhi:

'Zero Hour' is an important segment in the proceedings of the Indian Parliament. It provides Members of Parliament (MPs) with an immediate platform to raise urgent matters of public importance without prior notice. This period begins right after the 'Question Hour' and precedes the day's official legislative business. With the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing today (July 21), the term 'Zero Hour' is once again in the spotlight. In this context, we bring you a detailed explanation of what Zero Hour is, how it functions, and why it holds significance.

What is Zero Hour?

Zero Hour is an informal system of the Indian Parliament, which started in 1962. It is not recorded in the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, but it is an important platform for MPs. During this time, MPs can raise important and immediate issues related to the public without giving 10 days' notice in advance. Let us tell you that usually a notice has to be given 10 days in advance to raise any issue in Parliament, but it is not required in Zero Hour, because these issues are so important that they cannot be avoided.

Why is it named 'Zero Hour'?

It is named 'Zero Hour' because it starts at 12 noon, which is the time after the Question Hour and before the regular proceedings start. However, the arrangement of Zero Hour has become a little different in the Rajya Sabha after 2014. Now, after the necessary paperwork at 11 am, Zero Hour starts first, and after this, Question Hour starts at 12 noon. In the dictionary, 'Zero Hour' means 'moment of decision' or 'important moment', and in parliamentary language, this is the time when MPs draw the attention of the government to urgent issues. The maximum duration of Zero Hour is 30 minutes, and each MP gets 2-3 minutes to raise their issue. However, it can be extended at the discretion of the Speaker or Chairman.

When did Zero Hour begin?

Zero Hour began in 1962, when MPs felt that certain urgent issues, such as those of national or international importance, needed to be raised immediately in Parliament. At that time MPs started raising such issues after Question Hour, sometimes with the Speaker's permission and sometimes without permission. During the Indo-China war in 1962, the winter session of Parliament began early, and Question Hour was suspended, further increasing the need for Zero Hour. The ninth Lok Sabha Speaker, Rabi Ray, further organised Zero Hour. He made rules to control it, so that MPs could raise issues in a more systematic manner and save Parliament's time.

How does Zero Hour work?

First notice is given: MPs have to give a written notice to the Lok Sabha speaker or Rajya Sabha chairman by 10 am on the same day to raise an issue in Zero Hour. This notice has to clarify the subject of the issue.

MPs have to give a written notice to the Lok Sabha speaker or Rajya Sabha chairman by 10 am on the same day to raise an issue in Zero Hour. This notice has to clarify the subject of the issue. Speaker/Chairman selects issues: The speaker or chairman decides which issue will be raised in Zero Hour. In Lok Sabha, 20 issues are selected on a daily basis on a priority.

The speaker or chairman decides which issue will be raised in Zero Hour. In Lok Sabha, 20 issues are selected on a daily basis on a priority. Fixed time per MP: Each MP gets 2-3 minutes of time. If needed, the concerned minister can respond, but it is not mandatory for ministers to respond in Zero Hour, as is the case in Question Hour.

What is the importance of Zero Hour?

Focus on urgent issues: Zero Hour gives MPs a chance to raise issues that are urgent and important to the public, such as natural disasters, terrorism, or policy announcements.

Zero Hour gives MPs a chance to raise issues that are urgent and important to the public, such as natural disasters, terrorism, or policy announcements. Government accountability: It forces the government to respond immediately to public issues. Although it is not mandatory for ministers to respond, this platform puts pressure on the government.

It forces the government to respond immediately to public issues. Although it is not mandatory for ministers to respond, this platform puts pressure on the government. Strengthening democracy: Zero Hour gives MPs an opportunity to convey the voice of the public to Parliament, thereby strengthening democracy.

What are the challenges of Zero Hour?

Disruption in Parliament: Many times, the issues raised in Zero Hour disrupt the proceedings of Parliament, as MPs raise emotional or controversial issues.

Many times, the issues raised in Zero Hour disrupt the proceedings of Parliament, as MPs raise emotional or controversial issues. Limited time: It is difficult to give a chance to all MPs in a period of 30 minutes, although sometimes it is also extended.

It is difficult to give a chance to all MPs in a period of 30 minutes, although sometimes it is also extended. Informal nature: Since it is not included in the rule book, there is also a possibility of its misuse.

In this way, 'Zero Hour' gives MPs an opportunity to convey the voice of the public to Parliament immediately. It is an important part of democracy, which makes the government accountable and brings important issues to the fore. However, to make it more effective, the time and rules need to be further organised.

Also Read:

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session to begin today on a stormy note. Here's what to expect | Details