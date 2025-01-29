What is 'WhatsApp governance'? Know about Andhra govt's initiative to help people

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Aiming to provide hassle-free services to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Chandrababu Naidu government decided to bring an online service - WhatsApp governance - based on the messaging app WhatsApp.

'WhatsApp governance' to provide 161 services

The Andhra Pradesh government will launch 'WhatsApp governance' on Thursday, enabling people to avail themselves of 161 services through the messaging app, obviating the need to make multiple visits to government offices to procure documents.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed a demonstration on the new programme during a meeting held at the secretariat on Wednesday.

"In the first phase, the government makes 161 services available in this. Officials explained to the CM during the presentation, on how people availing these services will choose their options," an official statement read.

Services pertaining to the Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, CM Relief Fund (CMRF) and Municipal Departments would be provided in the first phase and the second phase is expected to promise more services.

Further, the CM directed officials to ensure that people's data doesn't fall into the hands of cyber criminals and called for the strengthening of forensics and cybersecurity.

On October 22, 2024, the state inked a deal with Meta to extend services through WhatsApp.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh is expected to inaugurate WhatsApp governance services on Thursday, the press release added.

