What is the Nationalist Citizens Party and why is everyone talking about it?

New Delhi:

A relatively unknown regional outfit from the Northeast has unexpectedly emerged as a key player in national politics. The Nationalist Citizens Party NCP, which until now had no representation in Parliament, has shot into the spotlight after 20 rebel MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced plans to merge with it and extend support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The announcement was made by rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar after a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

If the merger is formally recognised, the NCP will instantly become the second-largest constituent of the NDA in the Lok Sabha after the BJP, overtaking the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which currently has 16 MPs.

What is the Nationalist Citizens Party?

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India is a registered unrecognised political party with the Election Commission of India. The party is primarily based in the Northeast and has contested elections in Tripura. It is also reported to have built a presence in Meghalaya.

Some reports say it as a regional party with a significant Bengali support base, particularly in Tripura. Despite being registered with the Election Commission, the party has largely remained outside the national spotlight and has had limited electoral success.

What makes the development remarkable is that the NCP had no MPs or MLAs of significant prominence until the latest political realignment. With the proposed induction of 20 Lok Sabha MPs, the party's parliamentary strength would rise overnight, transforming it from a little-known regional organisation into one of the most influential allies within the ruling coalition at the Centre.

The move also has major implications for the opposition bloc, particularly the Trinamool Congress, which is grappling with a significant internal rebellion.

Who founded NCP?

Despite the sudden attention it has received, publicly available information about the NCP remains limited. While the party is registered with the Election Commission of India, details regarding its founder, top leadership and organisational structure are not widely documented in public reports.

The NCPI's political activities have largely been concentrated in the Northeast, especially in Tripura. Reports also suggest that the party has worked to establish a base in Meghalaya.