What is 'Operation Toofaan' and how Kerala govt plans to address drug abuse issue with this initiative?

Thiruvananthapuram:

In a significant developmnet to address the issue drug abuse, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday launched 'Operation Toofaan', an anti-drug initiative of the Home Department. He stated that substance abuse is one of the biggest challenges faced by the state. In his inaugural address, Satheesan said that over 60 per cent of the state's population consists of young people, who form Kerala's demographic dividend, and warned that the drug mafia is actively targeting them.

Impact of drugs on youth is evident from crimes: Kerala CM

He said the impact of drugs on youth is evident from the changing nature of crimes, which have become more cruel and brutal. The CM stated that, under the influence of drugs, youngsters have even killed their parents or other close family members.

How will ‘Operation Toofaan’ address drug abuse issue?

He emphasised that the initiative requires the involvement of not only the Home Department but also the Excise and Education departments, along with other government agencies, schools, and parents, in efforts to eradicate drugs and dismantle their networks across the state.

The mission has two components: enforcement by the police and Excise Department with full government support, and awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, he said. "Parents, schools, teachers, police, Excise officials, and local bodies will all play a part in creating awareness among young people about the dangers of drug use," he added while announcing the launch of 'Operation Toofaan: The Narco Hunt'.

The CM urged students attending the event to become ambassadors of the operation. Satheesan and state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also unveiled the English and Malayalam logos of the initiative.

Chennithala says operation is ‘integrated war’ against narcotic

Speaking on the occasion, Chennithala said that the operation was an "integrated war" against narcotics, where all branches of the government would work together to "uproot" the drug network in the state.

He also warned drug mafias to stop their activities or be prepared to face the full force of the law. "You should stop this now. If you don't, you will face the full force of the law," he said.

He also made it clear that any lapse on the part of police officers in enforcing the initiative would invite stringent action. "It will be a no-excuses policy," he added. Chennithala said that public cooperation was a key component of both the enforcement and awareness aspects of the operation. He said there were several means, including mobile apps, to report drug use, sale, and transport, and assured that informants' details would be kept confidential and protected.

Also Read:

When is World Drug Day 2024? Know date, theme, history, significance and more