'What is his position in party': Shashi Tharoor retorts to Muraleedharan's jab Notably, Muraleedharan had said Tharoor would not be invited to any party programme in Thiruvananthapuram till he changes his stance on the national security issue.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday responded to party colleague K Muraleedharan, who stated that the former was 'no longer one of us' over his stand on the issues of national security.

"People saying this also have to have a basis of saying this. Who are they? What is their party position? I would like to know this. Then only there would be an answer. Don't ask me to explain other people's behaviour... you talk to them about their behaviour. I can only talk about my own behaviour," Tharoor said while talking to the reporters outside the Parliament.

Tharoor not invited to party events, says Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan's remark came after Tharoor said parties are meant to make the country better and the nation comes first for him. "Till he (Tharoor) changes his stance, we will not invite him to any party programme held in Thiruvananthapuram. He is not with us, so there is no question of him boycotting an event," Muraleedharan had said.