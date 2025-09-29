What is Arattai Messenger, India's swadeshi Whatsapp alternative? All you need to know Arattai is India's indigenous messenger platform, which is an alternative to WhatsApp. The word means 'chat' in Tamil. Here is all you need to know about Zoho's Arattai.

New Delhi:

With a big surge in its traffic, Zoho's Arratai has been hogging the limelight. Right after the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan went vocal for India's swadeshi alternative to WhatsApp, the Arratai app, the platform has seen a 100x rise in traffic in just three days.

Vaishnaw had urged the citizens to "join PM Narendra Modi's call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services" in a social media post earlier this month. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also urged the people "to adopt Swadeshi" and switch to the "India-made apps for staying connected with friends and family".

What is Arattai Messenger? What features does it offer? All you need to know

Meanwhile, the Arattai Messenger is an Indian alternative to WhatsApp, offering users to send texts, voice notes, make phone calls and video calls. It also offers users to share photos, documents and post stories, just like the popular Meta-owned platform. The word Arattai means 'Chat' in Tamil.

Arattai was launched four years before in 2021, but has now picked up the user base the with the Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu confirming the major uptick in traffic. "We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work," Zoho's founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu said in his social media post.

Meanwhile, the founder had confirmed that the company was looking to relaunch the app in November with new features. "We had planned on a big release by November, with a lot of the features you expect, a huge capacity addition and a marketing push. And then it suddenly went vertical! We have a lot more planned for Arattai. Please give us some time. Thank you for your patience and support! Jai Hind," he added.

Meanwhile, the Arattai is available for users across Android phones, tablets, iPads, IOS, Windows PCs, Linux computers and Mac devices.