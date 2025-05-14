What is Akashteer, India's AI-powered Air Defence system that foiled Pakistan's drone and missile strikes? The Indian Air Defence systems foiled Pakistan's attempts to strike on the Indian territory during the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Akashteer repelled Pakistan's strikes on the intervening night of May 8-9. Here is all you need to know about the ADS.

New Delhi:

India's Defence Air Systems foiled Pakistan's attempts to launch strikes on India amidst the recent tensions between the two neighbours, following the Pahalgam terror attack. India responded to the Pahalgam attack with Operation Sindoor, which killed over 100 terrorists at nine terror camps.

Pakistan launched strikes in reply to Operation Sindoor on Indian military and civilian areas, however, those attempts were foiled by the Air Defence systems, and the Akashteer Air Defence system was one of them.

What is Akashteer Air Defence system?

The Akashteer Air Defence system, an AI-powered ADS, foiled Pakistan's attempts to damage the Indian bordering territory. The ADS repelled Pakistan's drones and missile attacks on May 8-9 that targeted 26 locations across the western border of India. The following day, Pakistan again breached Indian airspace, with multiple sightings of drones—some potentially armed—reported across several areas.

Akashteer is an indigenous system jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The AI-powered ADS combines real-time surveillance, detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy aerial threats.

It constitutes no foreign components and is neither dependent on external satellites. The officials call this India's own version of Israel's 'Iron Dome'.

Akashteer utilizes advanced AI software and autonomous decision-making systems to detect and intercept incoming threats without human intervention. It integrates data from radar systems, space-based sources such as NAVIC, and ground sensors to create a unified, real-time picture of the airspace. This allows for near-instantaneous targeting and engagement of threats like drones, loitering munitions, and cruise missiles.

"Akashteer is capable of intercepting and neutralising hostile UAVs without detection, using no active radar signatures. It relied entirely on stealth drone tracking, satellite surveillance, and AI-based decision-making," DD News reported.

"With Akashteer, India becomes the first non-Western nation to fully integrate autonomous drone swarms, indigenous satellite surveillance, and AI-driven battlefield coordination into a single combat-ready platform," the report added.