What is Aero India? Brace for a glimpse of country's first fifth generation fighter's model

Aero India 2025: Aero India, which has evolved into a major international event, is Asia’s largest air show held in Bengaluru. It is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, which comes under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. The event witnesses the presence of global aero vendors as well as the Indian Air Force. Fighter jet manufacturers from across the globe pitch their specific jets at India's flagship event that brings together technology experts, global industry leaders, government officials, and defence strategists under one roof.

Aero India 2025 is the 15th edition of Aero India, which will be organised between 10th and 14th February 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. The first three days will be open to business visitors, while the last two days are open to the general public.

AMCA: A big surprise at Aero India 2025

According to some reports, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is likely to showcase the model of India's first fifth-generation fighter jet, the AMCA.

Moreover, the LCA Mk1A fighter and LCA Mk1 trainer will be notable indigenous jets hogging the limelight. The HAL, in a statement, said that the India Pavilion of HAL will showcase the CATS Warrior system, AMCA and RUAV.

Events at Aero India 2025

According to the Press Information Bureau, Aero India 2025 will have several events, including a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round Table, iDEX start-up event, and air shows. Moreover, a large exhibition area has been dedicated to the India Pavilion and a trade fair for aerospace companies.

The Defence Ministers’ Conclave this year has been organised on the theme ‘BRIDGE – Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’.

The India Pavilion: A show of India's indigenous defence capabilities

Notably, the India Pavilion will underscore India's strides in its Make-in-India initiative, as indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies will be on display. One of the major focuses will be on promoting Indian start-ups at Aero India 2025.

The Aero India show serves as a critical forum for strategic interactions between stakeholders, both domestic and international, in the domain of defence. The event is seen as New Delhi's commitment to advancing its aerospace and defence capabilities.

