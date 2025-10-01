'What if you were the PM?': Here's Owaisi's reply to question on Pahalgam terror attack | VIDEO AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday that the government wasted the opportunity to give a "befitting" reply to Pakistan post Pahalgam terrorist attack by pausing a military action, disregarding the national sentiment.

Pune:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi brushed aside a question about what he would have done as Prime Minister during the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to a reporter, Owaisi said he does not indulge in hypotheticals and prefers to focus on reality. "I am not interested in dreaming about these things. I focus on reality and understand my limits. My goal is not just to hold the Prime Minister post or become a minister," he told the media persons on Tuesday.

However, the Hyderabad MP strongly criticised the Central government for pausing military action against Pakistan after the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed by gunmen. "As an Indian, I would like to say that there was an opportunity for us to give a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. I am wondering why they (Central government) stopped," Owaisi said while interacting with reporters in Pune.

'Atmosphere of war was created'

According to Owaisi, the atmosphere across the nation had shifted as Pakistani drones were spotted from Gujarat to Kashmir. "The entire nation was ready to teach a lesson to Pakistan, but you (government) stopped. Such opportunities do not come again, but the government lost the chance," he remarked, referring to India halting its strikes after targeting terrorist hideouts and airport bases inside Pakistan.

Criticism extends to cricket and politics

Owaisi also reiterated his disapproval of India playing cricket against Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup, saying that it went against national sentiment. He stressed that pluralism remains the core of India's identity and confirmed that AIMIM will contest the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

Operation Sindoor

It is to be noted here that Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following this, India carried out targeted strikes on terror infrastructure and Pakistani airbases, while Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks, which were neutralised by Indian armed forces. The period also witnessed intense cross-border shelling.

