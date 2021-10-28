Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Three women killed after truck hits them near farmers' protest site in Haryana
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. What does Islam have to do with cricket matches? asks Asaduddin Owaisi

What does Islam have to do with cricket matches? asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that Pakistan's win against India at the T20 World Cup 2021 was a 'victory for Islam'.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Muzaffarnagar Published on: October 28, 2021 8:40 IST
What does Islam have to do with cricket matches? asks
Image Source : PTI

What does Islam have to do with cricket matches? asks Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed's statement on the country's win against India in T20 World Cup Match and asked, "What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?"

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that Pakistan's win against India at the T20 World Cup 2021 was a 'victory for Islam'.

"A minister of our neighbouring country said that Pakistan's win against India in the T 20 World Cup match was a victory for Islam...What does Islam have to do with cricket matches?," said Owaisi while addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarnagar yesterday.

"Thanks to Allah that our elders did not go there (Pakistan), otherwise we would have to see these madmen," he added.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. 

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | UP: 7 booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India's defeat in ICC T20 World Cup match

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News