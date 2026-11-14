OPINION | What caused Microsoft outage? Cyber attack or AI agent?

New Delhi:

Several theories are doing the rounds on social media over a daylong Microsoft outage. Some allege it could be a Chinese cyber attack, with some others say it could have been caused by an AI agent gone out of control.

In its official statement, Microsoft said, “This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change.” The result: 430 million users of Microsoft 365 in 74 countries were affected, causing a $10 billion loss.

This Microsoft crisis took place close on the heels of the Nvidia crisis, which is of a different nature. People are now asking, is this a conspiracy to target another tech giant after Nvidia? It is a fact that the world over stress is being laid more on a technology war than on war between armed forces. Instead of occupying territories, the focus is more on gaining control of AI, software, and tech innovations.

In both the cases of Nvidia and Microsoft, nobody can substantiate such allegations of tech espionage or cyber attack. It is very difficult to find evidences in such case. In the case of Nvidia, the company CEO’s affair with a Chinese woman was confirmed, but China says allegations of espionage are “entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China.” At the same time, China has cautioned the US to stop using “so-called spy narratives” as an excuse to tighten export controls or enforce restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence and computing hardware.

The facts, however, remain that Jensen Huang was in an extramarital relationship with the Chinese lady Alice Huang, and Nvidia chips reached China. It is also a fact that Alice is now staying in Beijing. Yet, there are no solid evidence to prove espionage or theft of innovation. Whether it is Microsoft or Nvidia, the suspense will remain, and fingers will be pointed at China, but nothing can be said with certainty.

Rebellion in Punjab AAP

Within hours of the second list of AAP candidates released in Punjab, intra-party rebellion has begun. MLAs who were denied tickets have started leaving the party. AAP MLA Dr. Charanjit Singh, who defeated Congress leader and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Chamkaur Sahib, was denied the ticket this time.

Dr Singh has decided to contest the elections independently. Punjab Dairy Development Board director Sukhdeep Singh Chhina has resigned from AAP primary membership. He was seeking a ticket from Rajasansi near Amritsar, but AAP decided to give the ticket to actress and model Sonia Mann. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says candidates have been selected on the basis of ground feedback, and it is not possible to satisfy several thousand people seeking tickets for 117 seats.

Dissension and rebellion after ticket distribution take place in almost all political parties during elections. Since AAP declared the names of 71 candidates, it is facing rebellion. The same scenes may be repeated in Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal when their lists are released. Bhagwant Mann has not much to worry.

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