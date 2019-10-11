What a bonhomie! PM Modi, Xi Jinping enjoy coconut water at Panch Rathas complex

Image Source : PM Modi, Xi Jinping enjoy coconut water at Panch Rathas complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping really looked at ease during the first day of their informal meeting in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, often called Mahabalipuram. From their attire to body language, both the leaders seemed extremely comfortable. They shared smiles and handshakes in a display of perfect bonhomie. Their day began with a guided tour of three monuments -- Arjuna's Penance, Panch Raths, and the Shore Temple.

Both the leaders enjoyed fresh coconut water while catching the view of the magnificent Panch Rathas complex in the coastal city of Mamallapuram. Before this, Modi and Jinping took a tour of the iconic relief structure Arjuna's Penance, an intricately carved ancient sculpture dating back to the Pallava dynasty and Krishna's Butter Ball - a big round boulder perched on a slope.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), 'angavastram' (a shawl), and a shirt, PM Modi received Xi at the coastal town located 56 kilometres south of Chennai.

