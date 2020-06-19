Image Source : ANI Heroes of Mumbai: Western Railways pays tribute to corona warriors

Western Railways has paid a tribute to the corona warriors by undertaking a beautification drive at Mahim railway station, where artists have covered the alls with 'Heroes of Mumbai'. The tribute was paid in collaboration with St+art India Foundation.

"The paintings are of frontline warriors. We salute them for their services at such times, and they are our heroes. We have painting from the past 10-12 days," said Atif, an artist.

Rahul Maurya, another artist added, "This is a tribute to the corona warriors, and we are very grateful to them as they risked their lives to save ours. We have to take proper precautions in order to stay safe, as the virus will be with us for long."

Maharashtra is India's worst impacted state with coronavirus. As per latest figures by the health ministry, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have surged past 1.2 lakh.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage