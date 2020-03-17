Western Railways cancels 10 trains in view of COVID-19 spread

Western Railways has become the latest authority to take extreme measures to counter the spread of coronavirus. As per reports, Western Railway has canceled 35 trips of 10 trains due to low occupancy in view of Covid-19.

Earlier, Central Railways took similar measures to counter the threat of coronavirus by suspending 22 trains.

India has so far reported 137 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Three people have also succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra has emerged as the new hotspot for COVID-19 with over 40 cases.