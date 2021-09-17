Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CBI registers 2 more cases in connection with Bengal violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered two more cases in connection with violence in West Bengal. The action came in compliance with the orders of Calcutta High Court.

The first case was earlier registered at Police Station Manikchack, District Maldah on the allegations of rape of a minor girl, the probe agency said.

The other case was earlier registered at Police Station Nodakhali, South 24 Parganas on the allegations that the accused severely beat the complainant's elder brother and crushed his head. It was further alleged that the accused also beat the wife of complainant’s elder brother, husband receiving blows including on her head with bamboo and brick bat when she tried to save him. The doctor at Muchisa Hospital referred them to Kolkata but the wife of his elder brother expired enroute, while elder brother was still admitted in the P.G.Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The probe agency has so far registered 37 cases and investigation is continuing in these cases.

Latest India News