Bengal to witness 'Khela' in December! TMC, BJP’s claim-counterclaim over MLAs switching party

Opposition Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified attacks against each other soaring political temperature in West Bengal. In the latest development in BJP Vs TMC saga, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul claimed that over 30 TMC legislators are in contact with her party and they may switch sides.

'Khela' in December

"There will be a 'Khela' here in December. More than 30 TMC MLAs are in contact with our party. They know that their Government will not continue for long after December. Their existence is at stake," said Paul.

Within an hour of her claim, TMC’s refute came. Hitting back at Paul, Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra said Agnimitra Paul wanted to say that 30 BJP MLAs want to join TMC but she couldn't say it directly.

“Face of the country against PM Modi is Mamata Banerjee. We'll take all days of December. Before December ends BJP will be wiped out,” he said.

Earlier both parties engage in war of words over remarks on the President

Condemning ministerial colleague Akhil Giri's controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "on behalf of the TMC", recently, apologised for his statement on Monday, asserting that such comments are not in line with her party's culture.

Banerjee said she has immense respect for the President, and her party has cautioned Giri against making such derogatory remarks in the future.

She also said that the party "does not support" Giri's opinion and will take stringent action against him if he repeats such mistakes.

eferring to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's purported comment against state minister Birbaha Hansda, Banerjee said she feels ashamed about the way a tribal woman was insulted by the leader.

"Birbaha Hansda is a tribal woman from a cultured family. I feel ashamed when someone says that Hansda should stay beneath his shoe. Is this how someone should speak about a woman, let alone a minister of our state and a tribal woman? This should be condemned at all costs," she said, without naming Adhikari.

The TMC on Monday released a video where leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari was heard making remarks against the state minister from the ST community Birbaha Hansda.

(With ANI input)

