West Bengal changes statewide Covid-19 lockdown dates, here is the update

West Bengal government has again changed the dates for complete lockdown on Monday. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government has now announced new dates through a press release. Statewide complete lockdown will now be observed on August 5, August 8, August 20, August 21, August 27, August 28, and August 31.

The official statement read, "Several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals arid local community-based customs."

However, many people requested to ease the lockdown restrictions on August 5 on the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. But the government refused to do so.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has reported 75,516 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 21,108 are active cases while 52,730 have been cured till now. The state has recorded 1,678 fatalities till now.

