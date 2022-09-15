Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
West Bengal SSC scam: CBI searches at six locations in Delhi, Kolkata

West Bengal SSC scam: It is alleged that records were manipulated to favour candidates in the appointment of teachers, which has brought the role of the company under the scanner, they said.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : India TV News Desk | New Delhi
Published on: September 15, 2022 15:30 IST
Central Bureau of Investigation has raided six locations
Central Bureau of Investigation has raided six locations across Delhi and Kolkata in connection to West Bengal SSC scam.

West Bengal SSC scam: Days after West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide was nabbed by the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now conducting searches at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of a software company in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

It is alleged that records were manipulated to favour candidates in the appointment of teachers, which has brought the role of the company under the scanner, they said.

The CBI on May 18 filed an FIR against the then West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary on the directions of the Calcutta High Court in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school, an official said. 

Also Read: West Bengal SSC scam: 'Money seized by ED does not belong to me,' says Partha Chatterjee

