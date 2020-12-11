Challenge to democracy in Bengal is like nowhere else in the country: Jagdeep Dhankhar tears into Mamata govt

Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Exclusive

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke about the situation in West Bengal, the state of its administration, how the rule of law is being politicised, and raised the alarm that there is a challenge to democracy in the state. His statements have come a day after the convoy of BJP's chief JP Nadda and party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was attacked with stones and bricks.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Exclusive | Highlights

Condemning the attack on BJP's convoy, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the situation here is not good. There is no governance as per the constitution or the rule of law.

Dhankhar said he had informed DGP that such a rally (BJP rally) will take place. "I received feedback from the chief secretary that the DGP was alerted and sensitised, but even after that such an attack took place.

I had to write to the administration whether such people (who attacked the convoy) have been given immunity.

Democracy has been shamed by your acts of error and commission, Dhankhar slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dhankhar said public servants are not political workers. It's shameful for democracy.

Want to convey to India's journalists that if they want to understand what is happening in West Bengal then they should come here... they will realize that the situation is far worse than what he said.

Speaking on Mamata Banerjee calling names on JP Nadda, Dhankhar said people have approached him and asked how someone can use such kind of language against a political party's chief.

It's a challenge to democracy in West Bengal. It's power corridors have to be sensitised.

I say this as a Governor, I am neither a post office or a rubber stamp...

ALSO READ | Will remove Mamata govt 'lock, stock and barrel': JP Nadda after attack on his convoy in Bengal

I will appeal to the people of West Bengal to play their part in the elections and change Bengal's perception.

On TMC government's accusation on Governor, Dhankhar asked to give him one example that can prove his actions are unconstitutional. It's very easy to put the blame.

Due to Mamata Banerjee's confrontation with the Centre, farmers were deprived of their benefits.

Dhankhar said he asked the state's chief secretary to update him about the situation. Dhankhar mentioned he came without any update and couldn't enlighten him. The Governor asked how can there be such a bureaucracy. He said bureaucrats have become part of the ruling party, working like their workers.

Serious financial irregularities are taking place day-in, day-out in West Bengal but one day everything has to be answered. Every action will lead to accountability as no one is above the law.

It's unfortunate to say that outsiders have come to the state of Bengal to fight elections, Dhankhar responded to Mamata's one of earlier statements.

Dhankhar said he would appeal to Mamata Banerjee to read the preamble and believe in rule of law.

There are no public servants in West Bengal. There are political workers working as public servants at the cost of the public exchequer.

The challenge to democracy in West Bengal is such that it's nowhere else in the country.

I appeal to the Indian media, please, get more informed about the state of affairs in the state of West Bengal, you will be serving the democracy in a very very serious manner.

ALSO READ | Centre summons Bengal top cops over attack on Nadda's convoy, combative Mamata says 'no'

Latest India News